The brains of many domestic animals shrank in the course of domestication. Particularly badly affected: the dog. (symbolic image) Keystone

According to a study, the brains of dogs shrank by around half at times in the course of domestication. Early prehistoric dogs still had brains of a similar size to those of their wolf relatives, scientists report in the journal "Royal Society Open Science".

Keystone-SDA SDA

By 5000 years ago, however, the brain had shrunk dramatically by almost half (46 percent). The size was only equivalent to that of today's small terrier and dwarf dog breeds.

The team led by Thomas Cucchi from the Muséum national d'Histoire naturelle (MNHN) in Paris speculates that this could have resulted in a change in the temperament of dogs. The reduction in brain size could have made the animals more attentive and cautious - traits that could have been valuable in ancient human societies. The researchers included 207 skulls, 185 from modern dogs, dingoes and wolves as well as 22 prehistoric ones. The oldest specimens were 35,000 years old. CT scans were used to create virtual impressions of the inside of the skulls. The volume of fossil skulls is a reliable indicator of the size of the brain.

Challenging coexistence

Predecessors of modern dogs from the Ice Age show no signs of a reduced brain size compared to wolves of that time. In one find in Belgium, the inner volume of the skull was even slightly larger. The scientists suspect that living in close proximity to humans may have created new cognitive challenges such as more complex social interactions and the use of new food sources.

Around 30,000 years later, a different picture emerges: the brain volume of dogs had shrunk significantly. In addition, the animals had become smaller, the researchers explain. According to estimates, they reached a shoulder height of 35 to 45 centimetres. Their skulls were similar in shape and size to those of modern herding dogs.

Vigilant little barkers

This development took place at a time when people in Central Europe, who had previously lived as hunters and gatherers, were becoming increasingly sedentary and practising agriculture and animal husbandry. With the spread of agriculture, settlements emerged and with them new roles for dogs, the scientists speculate. The animals could have lived as scavengers near human settlements, been used as a kind of living alarm system and served as a source of meat.

The team assumes that humans could have played a direct role in the change in brain size through targeted behavioral selection with a view to taming the dogs. A similar pattern can also be seen in other farm animals, albeit to a lesser extent.

The extent to which the shrinking of the brain influenced the intelligence of the animals is still being discussed. It is not only the size of the brain that is decisive, but above all how efficiently the brain is organized.