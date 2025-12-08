Choco and his owner have been reunited since the beginning of December. Screenshot CBS

Choco, a dog from California, was thought to have disappeared for five years - until he reappeared in Detroit. Thanks to a microchip, animal rights activists and a donation, he has now returned home.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The dog Choco disappeared in California in 2021 and was surprisingly found in Detroit almost five years later.

Thanks to his microchip, the animal shelter was able to locate his owner.

How he got to Detroit is unclear. Show more

Dog Choco disappeared without a trace from his home in California in 2021. Almost five years later, he unexpectedly reappeared in Detroit, Michigan - tied to a fence outside an animal shelter.

Because Choco was chipped and still had his owner's current number on his collar, the shelter contacted her immediately. "His owner never gave up hope," writes the animal welfare organization Helping Paws and Claws on Facebook. "She knew he was chipped and continued to search for him," the post continues.

When the owner found out that her dog had reappeared, she was delighted - but didn't know what to do next. She took to social media to ask for advice on the best way to bring her four-legged friend home. This post came to the attention of the animal welfare organization Helping Paws and Claws, which decided to support her in bringing him back.

The organization launched an appeal in its community to help Choco return home. As CBS reports, one person donated airline miles - so the dog could fly from Detroit to California for free. Other volunteers picked him up from the shelter, drove him to the airport and accompanied him on the flight back to California.

Choco was finally back home at the beginning of December. How the dog got to Detroit is unclear.