Various criminal charges have been filed against the owner of the Rottweiler that attacked and bit five people in Adlikon ZH in October. This was confirmed by the Zurich public prosecutor's office on Monday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

In October, a one-year-old Rottweiler attacked and bit five people in Adlikon near Regensdorf ZH, including two children.

The cantonal police have reported the incident to the public prosecutor's office, where it is currently being investigated, the public prosecutor's office added. Show more

The one-year-old Rottweiler escaped from an apartment in Adlikon near Regensdorf in the canton of Zurich on a Monday evening at the end of October. He attacked two children who were playing and bit them. A five-year-old boy suffered serious injuries to his arms and a seven-year-old girl was injured in one arm and one leg.

The dog also bit two women who rushed over and a policewoman who had been alerted. The animal was euthanized by order of the veterinary office. The owner had only picked up the dog in Germany a few days earlier.

Proposal submitted

Politicians also became active after the attack. In a motion, Zurich EDU cantonal councillors want to know from the government whether it would extend the list of dangerous dogs. In their opinion, breeds such as Rottweilers and Dobermans should also be classified as dangerous dogs and thus included on the so-called Breed Type List II.

Dogs on this list and their hybrids have been banned in the canton of Zurich since 2010. The breed ban was triggered by a pit bull attack in 2005, in which a six-year-old boy was mauled to death in Oberglatt ZH.