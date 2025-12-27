The dog traveled alone from Flums to Walenstadt. Symbolbild: Keystone

Unusual passenger in the St. Gallen Rhine Valley: a dog was traveling alone on the train on St. Stephen's Day - until an attentive passenger and the police intervened.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A dog set off alone on the train journey from Flums to Walenstadt in the canton of St. Gallen.

An attentive passenger noticed the orphaned four-legged friend.

He alerted the police. They were able to trace the dog's owner. Show more

A dog was traveling unaccompanied on the train from Flums to Walenstadt in the canton of St. Gallen on St. Stephen's Day. Thanks to a courageous two-legged passenger and the intervention of the police, the animal was reunited with its owner.

Milo Frey, spokesman for the St. Gallen cantonal police, was unable to say how the dog got onto the train when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency on Saturday.

Happy reunion

The train passenger got off at a stop with the animal fare dodger - who was wearing a red half-band, according to the police communiqué - and called the police, Frey said.

According to the police spokesman, the owner of the animal also contacted the emergency call center at practically the same time. The police put the two of them in contact with each other.

The police spokesman said that he did not know exactly how the story ended. The train passenger and the dog owner had discussed and met each other.