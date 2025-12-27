A dog was traveling unaccompanied on the train from Flums to Walenstadt in the canton of St. Gallen on St. Stephen's Day. Thanks to a courageous two-legged passenger and the intervention of the police, the animal was reunited with its owner.
Milo Frey, spokesman for the St. Gallen cantonal police, was unable to say how the dog got onto the train when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency on Saturday.
Happy reunion
The train passenger got off at a stop with the animal fare dodger - who was wearing a red half-band, according to the police communiqué - and called the police, Frey said.
According to the police spokesman, the owner of the animal also contacted the emergency call center at practically the same time. The police put the two of them in contact with each other.
The police spokesman said that he did not know exactly how the story ended. The train passenger and the dog owner had discussed and met each other.