Donald Trump has made headlines with renewed statements on the purchase of Greenland. The incoming US president does not even want to rule out military force. Is this all just part of his Madman strategy?
Quite possibly, but on the other hand, the United States also has a certain tradition when it comes to acquiring foreign territories. Here are three examples from history: the third concerns the Kingdom of Denmark, of all places, which is once again the focus of international interest due to its sovereignty over Greenland.
It is a deal to suit Donald Trump's taste: the purchase of Louisiana is considered the biggest land deal in history. With the acquisition, the then United States doubled its territory, which today still makes up almost a quarter of the modern contiguous USA (excluding Alaska and Hawaii).
France's interest in its US colonies steadily declined before the sale. In the Peace of Paris of 1763, France also lost territories in North America to Great Britain, among other things. London, in turn, had to accept the independence of the newly founded USA in 1776. When Napoleon Bonaparte came to power in 1800, the future French emperor had other concerns than his North American colonies.
He was at war in Europe, had to put down uprisings in the Caribbean - and prepare for the next wars. Initially, the American trade delegation only wants to talk about the purchase of New Orleans, which is the gateway to the Mississippi, via which the economic goods produced west of the Appalachians are shipped.
In 1803, the US negotiators budgeted 2 million dollars for the purchase of New Orleans and a maximum of 10 million for the city including the surrounding area. They were surprised by the offer to acquire the entire French territory for 15 million dollars. The negotiators accepted without consulting President Thomas Jefferson.
2,144,476 square kilometers change hands. The price per square kilometer is 7 dollars, which is a good 195 dollars adjusted for inflation. The total purchase price of 15 million dollars at the time is equivalent to 418.8 million dollars today.
The purchase of Alaska in 1867
Although the British Crown lost its colonies in what is now the USA, it still had possessions in the Caribbean and what is now Canada in 1867. This was a problem for the Tsar in St. Petersburg: between 1853 and 1856, his Russian Empire fought the Crimean War - and lost.
In addition to Sardinia, France and the Ottoman Empire, the British were also his opponents. And they cut off a corner of Russia on the continent in Canada: Alaska. A land that is difficult to colonize: Hundreds of Russians earned their living by hunting fur animals, but the populations were declining.
The economic weakness of Alaska, its strategically poor location and financial problems led Russia to knock on Washington's door for the first time in 1859, but the USA initially refused. The territory was even offered to Liechtenstein: "I can remember how the purchase offer was repeatedly discussed in my family," Prince Hans-Adam II wrote to the Volksblatt in 2018(PDF).
On March 11, 1867, negotiators from Russia and the USA met again to discuss the sale. Within four days, they agreed on the sum of 7.2 million dollars, which corresponds to around 153,400,000 adjusted for inflation. With an area of 1,518,800 square kilometers, this makes a price per square kilometer of 4.74 dollars, which corresponds to 101 dollars today.
The US public had mixed reactions to the acquisition of the seemingly barren winter landscape. However, the onset of the Klondike gold rush in 1896 silenced the doubters.
The purchase of the Virgin Islands in 1917
Left-hand traffic prevails in the US Virgin Islands - this exception in the entire US territory is due to the European past of the three Caribbean islands. In 1865, Denmark enters the Atlantic Triangle Trade and occupies Saint Thomas, Saint John and Saint Croix.
The islands arouse covetousness at the end of the 19th century. The German Empire showed interest in 1890, and the USA also asked for the first time in 1902 whether the territories were for sale. The White House regarded the region as its territory. However, an acquisition for five million dollars failed at the time due to objections from Danish nationalists.
The First World War complicates the relationship between Denmark and its colony, where unrest and strikes break out from 1915 onwards. In 1916, Washington secretly reopened negotiations with Copenhagen: In the country's first referendum, the deal is rubber-stamped in December 1916. On April 1, 1917, the Virgin Islands are transferred to the USA for 25 million dollars - today it would be 616 million dollars.
Piquant from today's perspective: as part of this deal, the USA had to recognize Denmark's full sovereignty over Greenland, the Danish Museum recalls.