U.S. President Donald Trump landed at Geneva Airport on Monday. He was greeted by Swiss President Guy Parmelin and the U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland, Callista Gingrich.

On Monday, several of U.S. President Donald Trump’s planes were on the tarmac at Geneva Airport.

Trump spent only a few moments on the tarmac before boarding a U.S. Navy helicopter, as seen in a live broadcast by the Keystone-SDA news agency. Shortly thereafter, the helicopter took off toward Evian, accompanied by other military aircraft. The G7 summit is taking place in the French town on Lake Geneva.

Extraordinary security measures were in place on the tarmac in Geneva, as observed by a Keystone-SDA reporter on site.