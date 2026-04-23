According to a new study by ETH Zurich, we are sometimes lulled into a false sense of security by supposedly extinct volcanoes. (symbolic image) Keystone

Even after 100,000 years of dormancy, volcanoes are not necessarily extinct. Researchers at ETH Zurich have shown that large, potentially dangerous magma reservoirs can form unnoticed underground in volcanoes that have been dormant for a long time.

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The new findings are based on the analysis of tiny minerals known as zircons, ETH Zurich announced on Thursday. The analysis of over 1250 such zircon crystals, covering a time span of 700,000 years, revealed the inner workings of the volcano.

The results showed that magma formed almost continuously in the subsurface of the Methana volcano. The volcano in the Greek Aegean was considered extinct because it hardly showed any volcanic activity for more than 100,000 years.

Even during a particularly long dormant phase of over 100,000 years on the surface, the magma underground was very active, explained Răzvan-Gabriel Popa, first author of the study published in the journal "Science Advances". This proves the growth of most zircons in precisely this period.

Consequences for monitoring

The study concludes that a long dormant phase does not mean that a volcano is extinct. On the contrary, it could indicate the build-up of a large magma reservoir. This is particularly relevant for risk assessment, as volcanoes that have not erupted for tens of thousands of years are often considered to be extinct and are hardly monitored.

Olivier Bachmann, Professor at ETH Zurich, therefore called for a reassessment of the danger level of such volcanoes. Modern monitoring methods could help to detect hidden processes at an early stage.