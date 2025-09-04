Several people have been injured in an accident involving a double-decker bus in London. Bild: IMAGO/i Images

Following an accident involving a double-decker bus near Victoria Station in London, 15 people have been taken to hospital. Two more people were treated by paramedics at the scene of the accident, police said on Thursday.

No time? blue News summarizes for you One of the famous red double-decker buses has driven into a group of pedestrians in London.

The bus hit the sidewalk at high speed near Victoria Station.

Several people were injured and taken to hospital.

The bus is said to have driven onto a sidewalk during the morning rush hour. Footage showed that the bus had a smashed windshield. Emergency vehicles were on the scene.

Victoria Station is a major train station near Buckingham Palace. Many commuters and tourists usually stop there.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was traveling very fast. "There were about 15, 16 people on the bus," said Emit Suker. "People were screaming - it was horrible."

London police called on eyewitnesses to provide cell phone or other footage of the incident. No arrests were initially made. The person at the wheel of the bus was injured.