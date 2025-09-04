"It was terrible"Double-decker bus crashes onto sidewalk in London - several people injured
dpa
4.9.2025 - 18:30
Following an accident involving a double-decker bus near Victoria Station in London, 15 people have been taken to hospital. Two more people were treated by paramedics at the scene of the accident, police said on Thursday.
DPA
04.09.2025, 18:30
dpa
No time? blue News summarizes for you
One of the famous red double-decker buses has driven into a group of pedestrians in London.
The bus hit the sidewalk at high speed near Victoria Station.
Several people were injured and taken to hospital.