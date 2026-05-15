The new watch collection is already on display in the window of the Swatch store on Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich, but is not yet on sale. Keystone/Gaetan Bally

Because they are desperate to get their hands on a new Royal Pop, dozens of people have been waiting outside the Swatch store on Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich for days. One apparently irritated resident even called the police.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dozens of people have been waiting for days outside the Swatch store on Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich to get their hands on a Royal Pop.

The pocket watch is being offered in collaboration with the exclusive watch manufacturer Audemars Piguet.

One local resident even called the police because he thought the people waiting were homeless. Show more

The new "Royal Pop" from Swatch and Audemars Piguet makes the hearts of watch fans beat faster. The pocket watch will be on sale in the Swatch store in Zurich from Saturday. But dozens of people have been waiting outside the store on Bahnhofstrasse for days, as reported by Blick.

A group of around 15 men have been waiting outside the Swatch store for five days. They were well organized, even kept an attendance list and took turns waiting.

"Homeless people in front of the entrance"

Due to the large crowds, a patrol from the city police finally turns up, but they quickly clear up the misunderstanding. A local resident had called the police because there were "homeless people in front of the entrance to his house", as a spokeswoman later explained. There were no evictions. The Swatch Store now wants to improve coordination.

The watch manufacturer Swatch itself fueled the hype surrounding the Royal Pop with postings on social media. The pocket watch is the result of a collaboration with Audemars Piguet, a manufacturer of sinfully expensive luxury watches. Even entry-level models from the company from Le Brassus VD cost several tens of thousands of francs.

The people waiting outside the Swatch store in Bahnshofstrasse are therefore not necessarily watch fans. "We want to sell the watch at a higher price later," two of the people waiting told Blick.