  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Incident in California Dozens of containers fall from a freighter into the sea

Oliver Kohlmaier

10.9.2025

In the port of Long Beach, almost 70 shipping containers fell from a freighter into the sea, and a boat was also damaged.

10.09.2025, 15:36

10.09.2025, 16:08

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In the port of Long Beach, 67 containers fell from a freighter into the sea.
  • The cause is still unclear. According to the Coast Guard, no one was injured.
Show more

In the port of Long Beach in southern California, 67 containers have fallen from a freighter into the sea. According to the Coast Guard, the ship "Mississippi" was moored at a pier when the incident occurred. A barge moored in front of the freighter was also damaged. There were no injuries.

It is not yet clear why the containers broke loose. Port workers told the Los Angeles Times that it was an accident, but gave no further details. According to media reports, the freighter is said to have broached.

More on the topic

House narrowly missed in accident. A container ship crashes into this Norwegian man's front garden

House narrowly missed in accidentA container ship crashes into this Norwegian man's front garden

Immediately after landing. Container is sucked into jet engine and completely shredded

Immediately after landingContainer is sucked into jet engine and completely shredded

"We were at the epicenter"Passenger ship caught in violent storm on Lake Zurich - video shows force of nature