In the port of Long Beach, almost 70 shipping containers fell from a freighter into the sea, and a boat was also damaged.

Oliver Kohlmaier

The cause is still unclear. According to the Coast Guard, no one was injured. Show more

In the port of Long Beach in southern California, 67 containers have fallen from a freighter into the sea. According to the Coast Guard, the ship "Mississippi" was moored at a pier when the incident occurred. A barge moored in front of the freighter was also damaged. There were no injuries.

It is not yet clear why the containers broke loose. Port workers told the Los Angeles Times that it was an accident, but gave no further details. According to media reports, the freighter is said to have broached.