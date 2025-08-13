Poisoning from salmonella in sushi on Mallorca. Bild: picture alliance / Andrea Warnecke/dpa-tmn

A visit to a restaurant ended with symptoms of poisoning for 43 tourists on Mallorca, 12 of whom had to go to hospital. The culprit was a salmonella outbreak caused by poor hygiene.

Maximilian Haase

When a pleasant sushi evening on vacation turns into a minor disaster: After visiting a Japanese restaurant on Mallorca, 43 guests complained of severe gastrointestinal complaints, twelve of whom even had to be hospitalized. The reason: a salmonella outbreak caused by poor hygiene and improper food storage.

Some of those affected reported to local media, including Mallorca Magazine, that they had a fever of over 39 degrees, vomiting for days, diarrhea and significant weight loss. "I couldn't eat for three days," the newspaper quotes one tourist as saying.

Many of those affected had initially believed it was a harmless food intolerance - until the symptoms escalated. According to the Balearic Ministry of Health, all those who fell ill were infected between 4 and 8 August, including children.

Violations of hygiene regulations

According to the media, the Balearic health authorities reacted quickly: the affected restaurant in Playa de Palma was closed; an inspection had brought to light numerous violations of applicable hygiene regulations. Food was said to have been prepared at unsuitable temperatures and maintenance of the kitchen equipment had apparently been neglected. The general cleanliness was rated as inadequate.

Samples from the kitchen, food and utensils are now being examined in the laboratory. The restaurant will be allowed to reopen in ten days at the earliest - provided that a viable hygiene action plan is presented.

The incident has hit Mallorca's gastronomy sector at an already difficult time. Despite the peak season, many restaurants are reporting a lack of customers. Food and energy prices have risen and many holidaymakers are cutting back on eating out, according to industry representatives.