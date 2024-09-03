The 30 or so migrants discovered in a truck were in poor health when the rescue services arrived. (theme picture) Image: IMAGO/CTK Photo/David Tanecek

It is a shocking discovery. Police in the Czech Republic stop a truck with dozens of migrants in the back. For one woman, all help comes too late.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Police in the Czech Republic have discovered around 30 migrants crammed into the back of a truck.

Despite attempts at resuscitation, a doctor was only able to determine the death of a 30-year-old woman.

The truck with foreign license plates was stopped on the D8 (E55) freeway leading to Saxony near Nova Ves in the Melnik district, around 30 kilometers north of Prague.

It was not initially known where the people came from. Show more

Police in the Czech Republic discovered around 30 migrants crammed into the back of a truck. They were in a poor state of health when the emergency services arrived, according to the rescue service on Platform X. Despite resuscitation attempts, a doctor was only able to determine the death of a 30-year-old woman.

V péči měly naše posádky asi 30letou ženu v bezvědomí. Po desítky minut trvající resuscitaci byla lékařkou konstatována smrt.

Ostatní uprchlíci byli vyšetřeni a bez nutnosti transportu do nemocničního zařízení předáni, za asistence @PolicieCZ , do speciálního autobusu @HZS_STC pic.twitter.com/6yP9K2PVdp — Záchranná služba ASČR (@ZS_ASCR) September 2, 2024

The truck with foreign license plates was stopped on the D8 (E55) freeway leading to Saxony near Nova Ves in the Melnik district, around 30 kilometers north of Prague. The highway was temporarily closed completely during the operation. The police assume that the migrants were only on a transit through the Czech Republic towards Western Europe. It was not initially known where the people came from.

According to the Ministry of the Interior in Prague, 13,898 people were apprehended in the Czech Republic last year without valid residence papers. This was a decrease of more than half compared to 2022.

dpa