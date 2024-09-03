Police in the Czech Republic discovered around 30 migrants crammed into the back of a truck. They were in a poor state of health when the emergency services arrived, according to the rescue service on Platform X. Despite resuscitation attempts, a doctor was only able to determine the death of a 30-year-old woman.
V péči měly naše posádky asi 30letou ženu v bezvědomí. Po desítky minut trvající resuscitaci byla lékařkou konstatována smrt. Ostatní uprchlíci byli vyšetřeni a bez nutnosti transportu do nemocničního zařízení předáni, za asistence @PolicieCZ , do speciálního autobusu @HZS_STCpic.twitter.com/6yP9K2PVdp
The truck with foreign license plates was stopped on the D8 (E55) freeway leading to Saxony near Nova Ves in the Melnik district, around 30 kilometers north of Prague. The highway was temporarily closed completely during the operation. The police assume that the migrants were only on a transit through the Czech Republic towards Western Europe. It was not initially known where the people came from.
According to the Ministry of the Interior in Prague, 13,898 people were apprehended in the Czech Republic last year without valid residence papers. This was a decrease of more than half compared to 2022.