An exuberant merengue concert in the Dominican Republic ends in disaster. Hours after the disaster, emergency services are still searching for survivors under the rubble.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The death toll following the collapse of the roof of a discotheque in the Dominican Republic has risen to at least 79.

155 other people were injured in the accident at the Jet Set club in the capital Santo Domingo, according to the government of the Caribbean state.

Parts of the roof fell onto the revelers during a concert by merengue singer Rubby Pérez.

The musician, who is popular in Latin America, is said to have died in the accident himself.

The cause of the accident was initially unclear. Show more

Parts of the roof had fallen onto the revelers during a concert by merengue singer Rubby Pérez. The cause of the accident was initially unclear. The newspaper "Listín Diario" reported, citing Perez's manager, that the musician, who was popular in Latin America, had died in the accident himself. The authorities did not initially confirm this.

Rescue workers search for survivors at the Jet Set disco in the Dominican capital Santo Domingo. (April 8, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Eddy Vittini

"We are with you and share your pain"

"There are not enough words to express the pain of this event. What happened was devastating for all of us," said the owner of the nightclub, Antonio Espaillat, in a video message that was also addressed to the victims' relatives. "We are with you and share your pain."

The governor of the province of Montecristi, Nelsy Cruz, was also killed in the accident. She had stood up for her fellow citizens with love and determination, wrote her brother, professional baseball player Nelson Cruz, in an obituary on Instagram.

Over 300 emergency services searched under the rubble for people trapped. Among other things, thermal imaging cameras were used. "As long as there is hope, we will continue to work. There are signs that lead us to believe that there could still be survivors", said Juan Manuel Méndez, Head of Civil Protection. Numerous people donated blood for the injured.

President Abinader: "Prayers go out to the families of those affected"

President Luis Abinader visited the site of the accident. "We deeply regret the tragedy at the Jet Set discotheque," he wrote on the news platform X. "All rescue workers are providing the necessary support and are working tirelessly to recover the victims. Our prayers go out to the families of those affected."