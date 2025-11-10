In one prison in Ecuador, a total of 31 inmates have died in various incidents. Among them were 27 inmates who were found dead yesterday Sunday afternoon.
According to the prison inspectorate (Snai), they died of asphyxiation as a result of hanging. The exact circumstances of the deaths initially remained unclear. "The relevant authorities are working to fully clarify the events", Snai announced.
The authorities had already reported in the morning that four prisoners had been killed in the prison in the coastal town of Machala during unrest. In addition, 34 people were injured, including a police officer, as reported by the television station Ecuavisa.
Frequent outbreaks of violence in Ecuador's prisons
For years, Ecuador has repeatedly experienced outbreaks of violence in its prisons, which are often overcrowded and controlled by rival gangs. Time and again, brutal clashes between opposing groups occur, often resulting in dozens of deaths.
Security forces often only ensure that the prisoners remain in the prisons. Within the walls, they are largely left to their own devices. Only recently, 14 people, including a guard, were killed in the same prison in the south of the country.