  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Suffocation as a result of hanging Dozens of prisoners found dead in Ecuador - authorities investigate

dpa

10.11.2025 - 09:25

A car bomb exploded outside a prison in Ecuador in September.
A car bomb exploded outside a prison in Ecuador in September.
Picture: Keystone/EPA/Cristina Bazán

Ecuador has been experiencing repeated outbreaks of violence in its prisons for years. Many inmates have now been found dead in a prison in a coastal town.

DPA

10.11.2025, 09:25

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A total of 31 inmates have died in various incidents in a prison in Ecuador.
  • Among them were 27 inmates who were found dead on Sunday afternoon (local time).
  • According to the prison authorities, they died of asphyxiation as a result of hanging.
  • For years, Ecuador has experienced repeated outbreaks of violence in its prisons, which are often overcrowded and controlled by rival gangs.
Show more

In one prison in Ecuador, a total of 31 inmates have died in various incidents. Among them were 27 inmates who were found dead yesterday Sunday afternoon.

According to the prison inspectorate (Snai), they died of asphyxiation as a result of hanging. The exact circumstances of the deaths initially remained unclear. "The relevant authorities are working to fully clarify the events", Snai announced.

The authorities had already reported in the morning that four prisoners had been killed in the prison in the coastal town of Machala during unrest. In addition, 34 people were injured, including a police officer, as reported by the television station Ecuavisa.

Frequent outbreaks of violence in Ecuador's prisons

For years, Ecuador has repeatedly experienced outbreaks of violence in its prisons, which are often overcrowded and controlled by rival gangs. Time and again, brutal clashes between opposing groups occur, often resulting in dozens of deaths.

Security forces often only ensure that the prisoners remain in the prisons. Within the walls, they are largely left to their own devices. Only recently, 14 people, including a guard, were killed in the same prison in the south of the country.

More from the department

Tourism and leisure. Social partners in the hospitality industry want out of the low-wage zone

Tourism and leisureSocial partners in the hospitality industry want out of the low-wage zone

Animal world. New bat species discovered in Lucerne

Animal worldNew bat species discovered in Lucerne

False support. Beware of these scammers pretending to be Apple employees

False supportBeware of these scammers pretending to be Apple employees