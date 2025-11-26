On the Thai ferry from Koh Tao to Koh Samui, numerous suitcases and rucksacks suddenly end up in the sea. The video shows what really happened on board and what happened next for the travelers.

During the journey from Koh Tao to Koh Samui, dozens of unsecured pieces of luggage fell into the sea.

Many travelers lost all their belongings and received little or no compensation.

Many travelers lost all their belongings and received little or no compensation.

The incident once again raises questions about safety and responsibility in Thai ferry operations. Show more

Unsecured luggage becomes a risk on the high seas

During the crossing from Koh Tao to Koh Samui, passengers' suitcases and backpacks were stored on the upper deck - but without being adequately secured. When the ship got into increasingly rough seas, the luggage slipped over the wet surface and fell into the water. Onboard videos show dozens of bags floating in the waves while crew members try to pull at least some of them back on board.

Those affected between loss and difficult compensation

For many travelers, the journey ended without their personal luggage, including electronics, clothing and important documents. Some tried to get compensation from the operator, but the process was arduous and difficult to understand.

Only a few ended up receiving any compensation at all, and even these amounts barely covered the actual damage. Others went away completely empty-handed.

The incident once again calls into question the safety standards and responsibility of ferry companies in Thailand.

