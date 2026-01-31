Off to Tasmania: Online advertising for hot springs in Tasmania sends dozens astray. Tasmania Tours

Dozens of people want to visit the Weldborouh Springs in Tasmania. Unfortunately, the natural wonder doesn't exist. It was invented by an AI application. The tour organizer apologizes.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A website advertises hot springs in Tasmania. But the Weldborough Springs are an invention of an AI.

Dozens wanted to visit the imaginary springs.

The tour operator apologizes, saying the article had slipped through the checks. Show more

The island of Tasmania, which belongs to Australia, is certainly not lacking in natural beauty: Bays with pearly white sand, glowing red rocks, primeval forests and kangaroos, to name but a few.

A new tip was the Weldborough Springs, hot springs that are "rich in therapeutic minerals". The tranquil retreat is a popular destination for local hiking groups, wellness retreats and "one of the most pristine hot springs in Tasmania".

An insider tip, nicely revealed on the website of a tour operator. The fact that there was no information about where the Weldborough Springs are located and how nature lovers can get there only made the guests even more curious.

Tourists looking for the hot springs

The clue that many found was the Weldborough Hotel not far from the Weld River. Its innkeeper Kristy Robert received daily calls from travelers asking her about the hot springs. Others showed up directly at her hotel. "One group of 24 people traveled all the way from mainland Australia to Tasmania to visit the hot springs."

But the hostess only knew one thing about it: the Weld River is freezing cold.

The fact that she had never heard of the Weldborough Springs is not a lack of knowledge, on the contrary. They are an invention of an AI application that provides the tour operator with descriptions and photos.

Tasmania Tours is a subsidiary of Australia Tours and Cruises and operates several websites that advertise tourist attractions. The owner of the company, Scott Hennessy, doesn't sugarcoat it: "Our AI completely screwed up."

Control has failed

He explained to Australia's ABC News that they had outsourced the writing of content and that their partner had it partly written by AI applications. "We have to keep up with the big boys, and we can only do that if we constantly update our content."

Normally, every new article is checked. For example, they discovered pictures of three-legged wombats and a crocodile-like animal in time - but not the hot Weldborough Springs.

Hennessy and all those who set out in search of the hot springs are sure to be ridiculed by the innkeeper. "They're more likely to find a sapphire than hot springs," she comments. She told the group of 24 to come back when they had found them; she would buy them a whole night of beer afterwards. "But they didn't come back."

Tour organizer Scott Hennessy insists his business is not a scam, but a company run by his wife and him that strives to do the right thing. "We are reputable, we are real people who have employed sales staff." And who now need to restore their reputation.