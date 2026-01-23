A building in downtown Brussels is undergoing renovation, with hundreds of workers on site. Then a fire breaks out. Several people die.

Brussels firefighters made a horrific discovery on Tuesday afternoon: Several people were lying lifeless in an elevator in a building in the heart of the Belgian capital that is currently undergoing renovation. For hours, emergency responders were unable to reach them. By early evening, the toll was confirmed: At least five people had died, according to the prosecutor in charge, as reported by the German Press Agency.

One person is still missing. Rescuers have not yet been able to open a second elevator.

Fire department initially called to a small fire

It all started with what appeared to be a small fire on the second floor of the complex. The fire department responded, put out the fire—and then conducted a follow-up inspection of the massive construction site, according to a prosecutor. “Many areas were extremely difficult to access,” he added.

At the same time, it is reported that 6 of the approximately 250 workers at the construction site are missing. Eventually, emergency responders manage to fight their way to an elevator—and find several bodies inside the cabin.

Access to another elevator is currently impossible. “We cannot rule out the possibility that more bodies will be found here,” says the district attorney. Two workers are also taken to the hospital, as is a firefighter who suffered heatstroke during the operation, according to a fire department spokesperson. In the afternoon, exhausted firefighters can be seen in front of the building complex, reaching for their water bottles, drenched in sweat.

Prime Minister Also Visits the Scene of the Accident

As the recovery of the first bodies begins, Belgium's King Philippe and Prime Minister Bart De Wever arrive at the building, which has been cordoned off over a large area. They do not make any public statements. A few onlookers are also present.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close calls it a tragedy that has deeply moved people. He promises support for all those affected and thanks the emergency responders for their efforts.

Belgium's Interior Minister Bernard Quintin expressed his shock on X. Germany's ambassador to Belgium, Martin Kotthaus, also expressed his sympathy on the platform.

The Oxy building, located in a pedestrian zone in the heart of downtown Brussels, is currently undergoing renovation. It formerly served as an administrative headquarters for the Belgian capital; now it is set to be converted into a multifunctional building with offices, restaurants, hotel rooms, and apartments. According to earlier estimates, the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.

The companies behind the project are Whitewood and Immobel. Immobel stated that it was deeply saddened to learn of the victims of the fire at the construction site. “Our thoughts are first and foremost with those affected, their families, and their colleagues. For all of us, this is above all a human tragedy.” Immobel is supporting the emergency and security services as well as the authorities and is in close contact with all parties involved.