The drawing of the lottery numbers in Germany was particularly exciting this time. Because when it came to the super number, not everything went smoothly.

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a double glitch in the lottery draw on Saturday.

Balls in the super number draw became jammed.

The super number was then drawn correctly using a replacement machine. Show more

Double glitch in the Lotto draw on Saturday evening: After the initially successful draw of the 6 out of 49, which could be followed live on the Internet, the presenter suddenly received a stop sign during the draw of the super number - and the draw was interrupted. The "Bild" newspaper reported.

"We had a so-called empty draw in the first round of the Super Number draw," said a spokesperson for Lotto Saarland, which is responsible for the draw. The collecting nozzle, which lifts the super number out of the drum with a total of ten balls, was empty. The draw management then interrupted the draw and started again, said the spokesperson.

Balls jammed

But the second run did not go smoothly either. This time, two balls jammed behind the collecting spout, the spokesman said. They could not have been drawn.

The super number was then "successfully and properly carried out" with a replacement machine. "We have a replacement machine for every machine," said the spokesperson. However, these are only used very rarely. "But we are prepared for eventualities." The handling of draw mishaps is also rehearsed.

The jackpot for this draw is twelve million euros. Whether there is a winner will be determined on Monday, the spokesperson said.