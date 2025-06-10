Four people were injured in the accident. Polizei Luzern

A car drives into a café in Lucerne on Tuesday afternoon. Four people were injured, two of them seriously.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At around 4.15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, a serious traffic accident occurred on Würzenbachstrasse in the city of Lucerne. An 81-year-old man drove his car to a bakery to park there, as the Lucerne cantonal police reported on Wednesday.

For reasons as yet unexplained, he drove his car beyond the parking lot, broke through a hedge and drove directly onto the terrace of the café. The car then crashed into the window of the store.

Two guests sitting at a table outside were seriously injured. Two other people who were inside also suffered injuries.

The 144 ambulance service, the Lucerne fire department and a care team were on site to provide psychological support for those affected. The injured persons were taken to hospital.

The estimated total property damage is around CHF 100,000. The Lucerne police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Investigations are currently focusing on a technical cause on the car or the driver's failure to control the vehicle. The driver's license was confiscated. He is prohibited from driving a motor vehicle until a decision is made by the road traffic authorities.