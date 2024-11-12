Car crashes into crowd in southern China - 35 dead - Gallery People gather near a sports center where a man drove a car into a group of people. The incident left 35 people dead. Image: dpa Security officers stand guard at the gate of a sports center where a man drove a car into a group of people. Image: dpa Car crashes into crowd in southern China - 35 dead - Gallery People gather near a sports center where a man drove a car into a group of people. The incident left 35 people dead. Image: dpa Security officers stand guard at the gate of a sports center where a man drove a car into a group of people. Image: dpa

A man, dissatisfied with the divorce settlement, drives his vehicle into a crowd of people and causes numerous deaths. The background to the crime is shocking.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 62-year-old man drove into a crowd of people in Zhuhai, China.

35 people lost their lives. The driver is currently in a coma.

Initial investigations indicate that the man was unhappy about the division of assets after his divorce. Show more

In Zhuhai, a city in southern China, a horrific incident occurred when a driver drove his vehicle into a crowd of people, killing 35 people. The local security authorities reported that 43 other people were injured. The attack took place on Monday evening, when a 62-year-old man in a small SUV deliberately broke through the gate of a municipal sports center and hit the people exercising there.

The perpetrator was quickly apprehended by the police as he fled. However, he inflicted serious injuries on himself with a knife and fell into a coma, which makes questioning impossible at present. Initial investigations indicate that the man was unhappy about the division of assets after his divorce, which prompted him to commit this crime.

Reactions and censorship measures

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his shock at what had happened. According to the state news agency Xinhua, Xi called for the perpetrator to be severely punished in accordance with the law. He emphasized that all regions and relevant departments should learn profound lessons from this incident.

Immediately after the incident, the state media initially only reported that there were casualties, without giving any further details. Many reports and posts on social media were deleted by the state censors. It was not until more than a day after the incident that the high death toll was officially confirmed.

The international aviation exhibition currently taking place in Zhuhai ensures that the Chinese censorship authorities are particularly vigilant, as such major events are often in the spotlight.

