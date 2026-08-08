On a popular cycling route in northern Italy, a dispute between a driver and a group of cyclists escalated. According to police, the driver deliberately drove his vehicle into the amateur cyclists near Turin, seriously injuring four of them. One of the cyclists had to be taken to the hospital in critical condition. The 73-year-old man is now under investigation for multiple counts of bodily injury and attempted murder in a traffic accident. He has been placed under house arrest.

ARCHIVE – The shadows of cyclists on the asphalt can be seen during Stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia. Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

According to current information, the man in the car was upset that the group of six cyclists was, in his view, taking up too much space on the road on the route from Lanzo Torinese to Coassolo. As he passed them, he honked loudly, which in turn prompted the cyclists to vent their anger with angry gestures. The driver then braked abruptly, shifted into reverse, and struck four of the cyclists. He even drove back once more to run them over again.

Driver Turns Himself In to Police

Two of the injured had to be flown to the hospital by helicopter, one of whom had multiple fractures and other serious injuries. According to this information, the driver—whose license plate number the amateur athletes had noted—eventually turned himself in to the police.

In Italy, many amateur cyclists ride road bikes, especially on weekends. The route where the incident occurred is very popular among cyclists in the region because of its challenging climb and panoramic views.