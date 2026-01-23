On Saturday evening, a female driver caused property damage while driving recklessly through the Oftringen rest area on the A1 in the canton of Aargau. She crashed into a trash can and struck a tree. The woman was then required to surrender her driver’s license on the spot.

The 55-year-old woman was driving on the A1 toward Zurich shortly before 6:30 p.m., the Aargau Cantonal Police reported on Sunday. At the exit for the Oftringen rest area, her car first struck a crash barrier.

According to reports, the woman then drove erratically across the rest area. She first collided head-on with a trash can and then with a tree. This brought the car to a stop.

The woman sustained injuries in the accident. An ambulance took her to the hospital. It was reported that the violent impact caused the entire engine block to be torn from the 55-year-old’s VW Golf. The car is likely a total loss. The tree fell over.

The police stated that the cause of the accident is under investigation. The 55-year-old woman was required to provide blood and urine samples due to suspicions that she was driving under the influence of drugs or medication.