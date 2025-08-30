A fall a hundred meters into the depths ended in death for a car driver with a trailer in the Bernese Jura on Saturday. Archivbild: Keystone

A driver and his trailer plunged a hundred meters into the Bernese Jura. The man was driving in Roches and went off the road. He was seriously injured and flown to hospital, where he died hours later.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A driver and his car and trailer plunged around a hundred meters into the Bernese Jura in an accident.

The emergency services found the driver seriously injured in his vehicle.

The man was flown by Rega helicopter to hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon. Show more

Shortly after 8.35 a.m. on Saturday, the Bern cantonal police received a report of a serious accident on the road towards Hautes Roches in Roches, according to a statement issued in the evening. According to initial findings, the man was driving a car and trailer from Roches in the direction of Hautes Roches. It was initially unclear why his vehicle left the road.

The emergency services found the driver seriously injured in his vehicle and administered first aid before the Rega air ambulance flew him to hospital. According to the police, there are indications of the man's identity, but formal identification was still pending on Saturday evening.