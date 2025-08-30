Shortly after 8.35 a.m. on Saturday, the Bern cantonal police received a report of a serious accident on the road towards Hautes Roches in Roches, according to a statement issued in the evening. According to initial findings, the man was driving a car and trailer from Roches in the direction of Hautes Roches. It was initially unclear why his vehicle left the road.
The emergency services found the driver seriously injured in his vehicle and administered first aid before the Rega air ambulance flew him to hospital. According to the police, there are indications of the man's identity, but formal identification was still pending on Saturday evening.