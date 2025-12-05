A driver died in a collision with a train on Friday morning. blue News

A serious accident has occurred in the canton of Bern. Between Schüpfen and Bundkofen, a car drove onto the railroad tracks and was hit by a BLS train. The driver could only be recovered dead.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A car driver was fatally injured in a collision with a train in Schüpfen BE.

For reasons as yet unexplained, the vehicle hit the railroad tracks and was hit from behind by a BLS train. He could only be rescued dead.

The train and the trapped vehicle only came to a standstill after around 200 meters.

The Bern cantonal police are investigating the circumstances of the accident. Show more

A BLS train collided with a car between Schüpfen BE and Bundkofen BE on Friday morning. As reported by the Bern cantonal police in the evening, the driver of the car was killed. The exact circumstances of the accident are still being investigated.

According to initial findings, a car hit the railroad tracks in Schüpfen near Horbengasse for reasons that have yet to be clarified. The car continued on the tracks for several hundred meters in the direction of Suberg before a BLS train coming from Schüpfen hit it from behind at Bundkofen.

Despite immediate emergency braking, the train and the car trapped by the collision only came to a standstill around 200 meters later. The driver could only be recovered dead.

The passengers on the train were uninjured. They were evacuated and picked up by bus. The Bern-Biel train line was closed between Münchenbuchsee and Suberg-Grossafoltern until late afternoon.