Hit by boulders Driver dies in landslide in Cimadera TI

SDA

8.1.2025 - 05:22

According to the Ticino cantonal police, the car of a 44-year-old man was hit by a large boulder.
Picture: Keystone/Ti-Press/Samuel Golay

A 44-year-old driver was killed in a landslide in the Ticino village of Cimadera near Lugano TI on Tuesday. According to the police, his car was hit by a large boulder.

Keystone-SDA

08.01.2025, 05:22

08.01.2025, 05:25

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A car driver was killed in a landslide in Cimadera near Lugano on Tuesday.
  • The 44-year-old's car is said to have been hit by a large boulder.
  • The road was closed to traffic after the landslide.
Show more

The car was hit by the sliding masses of earth shortly after 4 p.m., according to the Ticino police. The driver suffered fatal injuries. He was reportedly from the region.

The road was closed to traffic after the landslide. A detour was in place.

Work to secure the area is ongoing, the police announced in the evening. The cantonal road will remain closed until at least 12.00 noon on Wednesday.