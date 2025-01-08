A 44-year-old driver was killed in a landslide in the Ticino village of Cimadera near Lugano TI on Tuesday. According to the police, his car was hit by a large boulder.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- A car driver was killed in a landslide in Cimadera near Lugano on Tuesday.
- The 44-year-old's car is said to have been hit by a large boulder.
- The road was closed to traffic after the landslide.
The car was hit by the sliding masses of earth shortly after 4 p.m., according to the Ticino police. The driver suffered fatal injuries. He was reportedly from the region.
The road was closed to traffic after the landslide. A detour was in place.
Work to secure the area is ongoing, the police announced in the evening. The cantonal road will remain closed until at least 12.00 noon on Wednesday.