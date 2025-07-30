The man is lucky that he didn't have any whiskey in his car, only beer, which contains less alcohol than the high-proof grain spirit. Otherwise, the action might not have ended so lightly when a tire of his caravan burst into flames on a federal road in Baden-Württemberg and he bravely took action.
According to a report from the Freiburg police headquarters, the 58-year-old was driving on the B3 federal highway between Emmendingen and Freiburg on Tuesday evening when the tires of his caravan apparently caught fire. The man then stopped in the right-hand lane and extinguished the flames himself "with the help of drinks he was carrying", according to the report.
Taking action with beer and a shandy
"Drinks he had with him" - according to "Spiegel", these were beer and Panasch. And the driver probably had plenty of these on board, otherwise he would hardly have been successful in his extinguishing operation. Because you don't just put out a burning tire with a splash.
The police patrol, who happened to be passing by the scene, also knows a thing or two about this. "When checking the trailer, the wheels of the caravan kept catching fire," the police wrote.
And so the amateur fire extinguisher needed professional assistance after all. And this soon appeared in the form of the volunteer fire department, who, according to the report, "cooled the wheels" until the trailer could be removed from the road.
All's well that ends well. Nobody was injured in the incident. Nevertheless, there were one or two aftermaths. Firstly, the B3 had to be closed for a short time in the relevant section. And secondly, the driver had to dispose of all the good beer he had misappropriated.