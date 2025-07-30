An incident occurred on a German highway on Tuesday. The tires of a caravan trailer burst into flames and the driver extinguished the fire with beer. Symbolbild: Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa/dpa-tmn

A driver was in distress on a German highway. The tires of his caravan went up in flames. But luckily the man had plenty of beer on board.

Wilhelm Flemmer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A curious incident occurred on a German main road on Tuesday.

The tires of a caravan burst into flames.

According to the police, the driver was able to extinguish the fire with the help of "drinks he was carrying".

Apparently this was beer.

No one was injured in the incident. Show more

The man is lucky that he didn't have any whiskey in his car, only beer, which contains less alcohol than the high-proof grain spirit. Otherwise, the action might not have ended so lightly when a tire of his caravan burst into flames on a federal road in Baden-Württemberg and he bravely took action.

According to a report from the Freiburg police headquarters, the 58-year-old was driving on the B3 federal highway between Emmendingen and Freiburg on Tuesday evening when the tires of his caravan apparently caught fire. The man then stopped in the right-hand lane and extinguished the flames himself "with the help of drinks he was carrying", according to the report.

Taking action with beer and a shandy

"Drinks he had with him" - according to "Spiegel", these were beer and Panasch. And the driver probably had plenty of these on board, otherwise he would hardly have been successful in his extinguishing operation. Because you don't just put out a burning tire with a splash.

The police patrol, who happened to be passing by the scene, also knows a thing or two about this. "When checking the trailer, the wheels of the caravan kept catching fire," the police wrote.

And so the amateur fire extinguisher needed professional assistance after all. And this soon appeared in the form of the volunteer fire department, who, according to the report, "cooled the wheels" until the trailer could be removed from the road.

All's well that ends well. Nobody was injured in the incident. Nevertheless, there were one or two aftermaths. Firstly, the B3 had to be closed for a short time in the relevant section. And secondly, the driver had to dispose of all the good beer he had misappropriated.