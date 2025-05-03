Car drives into crowd - driver still in custody - Gallery Investigators secure evidence at the scene of the accident - directly at a light rail stop. Image: dpa The car involved in the accident is a Mercedes G-Class, a luxury off-road vehicle. Image: dpa There was also a folded up baby carriage at the scene of the accident. Image: dpa The incident took place at the Olgaeck light rail stop on the edge of the city center. Image: dpa Car drives into crowd - driver still in custody - Gallery Investigators secure evidence at the scene of the accident - directly at a light rail stop. Image: dpa The car involved in the accident is a Mercedes G-Class, a luxury off-road vehicle. Image: dpa There was also a folded up baby carriage at the scene of the accident. Image: dpa The incident took place at the Olgaeck light rail stop on the edge of the city center. Image: dpa

The fatal accident in Stuttgart city center continues to keep investigators busy. More details emerge the day after.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The man's five-year-old child was also in the car of the driver who caused the accident in Stuttgart. Both were uninjured.

A total of eight people were injured during the drive into the crowd, including five children and a 46-year-old woman.

The woman died in hospital that evening. The other injured people are now all out of danger. Show more

The man's five-year-old child was also in the car of the driver who caused the accident in Stuttgart. Like the father, the child was uninjured, said a police spokesman. He did not give any further details about the child.

The 42-year-old man had driven a heavy luxury SUV into a crowd of people at a light rail stop on Friday. Eight people were injured, including five children and a 46-year-old woman. She died in hospital.

Suspects at large again

Following the accident in Stuttgart that left one person dead and seven injured, the 42-year-old driver does not have to be remanded in custody. The suspect, who has no criminal record, has been released, the police and public prosecutor's office announced. The authorities are investigating the German for involuntary manslaughter and involuntary bodily harm.

Injured out of danger

According to police reports on Saturday morning, all the injured are out of danger.

The fire and rescue services were deployed with 30 emergency vehicles and around 70 emergency personnel. Bild: sda

The all-clear was given for the injured children from the hospital in the evening. "One child was operated on by traumatologists and oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the evening and will receive further intensive medical treatment afterwards," explained hospital spokesman Stefan Möbius.

The hospital immediately increased its intensive care capacity after the control center was alerted, reports "ntv". "As the emergency room is already very busy on Friday evenings, additional intensive care staff were immediately alerted," said Jan Steffen Jürgensen, CEO of Stuttgart Hospital.

Investigators still assume an accident

The spokesperson was initially unable to say whether the car belonged to the German. He also did not provide any information on the extent to which the man had commented on the course of the accident and whether he was already known to the police.