  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Cinematic escape Driver jumps car over open bridge - video shows chase

Luna Pauli

12.10.2025

A car thief made a cinematic escape in Seattle. When a bridge opened up in front of him, he stepped on the gas - and jumped over the gap with his car. Shortly afterwards, the car was found abandoned.

12.10.2025, 19:34

12.10.2025, 19:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Police in Seattle tried to stop a stolen vehicle, but the driver fled.
  • He sped over an opening bridge and continued his journey despite the danger to his life.
  • The car was found damaged and abandoned - the driver is still on the run.
Show more

In Seattle, a police operation took an unusual turn when officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle. The driver ignored the stop signs and fled through narrow streets and residential neighborhoods.

The police gave chase while the suspect tried to escape at high speed. The situation came to a head as the car headed towards the University Bridge, which was just opening at the time.

An escape with consequences

Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated further - and crossed the opening bridge. The vehicle ended up on the opposite side, while the police had to abort the operation.

A short time later, the officers found the car abandoned and badly damaged in a nearby neighborhood. The driver remained missing. The police are still investigating the incident.

More from the department

More from the department

Middle East ticker. Hamas: Hostages spread across several neighborhoods in Gaza +++ Clashes with police at demonstration in Lausanne

Middle East tickerHamas: Hostages spread across several neighborhoods in Gaza +++ Clashes with police at demonstration in Lausanne

More and more details known. Daughter (17) tortured mayor with deodorant and two knives

More and more details knownDaughter (17) tortured mayor with deodorant and two knives

Environmental pollution. Thousands of liters of diesel spill into Lake Brienz near Meiringen BE

Environmental pollutionThousands of liters of diesel spill into Lake Brienz near Meiringen BE