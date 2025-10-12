A car thief made a cinematic escape in Seattle. When a bridge opened up in front of him, he stepped on the gas - and jumped over the gap with his car. Shortly afterwards, the car was found abandoned.

Luna Pauli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Police in Seattle tried to stop a stolen vehicle, but the driver fled.

He sped over an opening bridge and continued his journey despite the danger to his life.

The car was found damaged and abandoned - the driver is still on the run. Show more

In Seattle, a police operation took an unusual turn when officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle. The driver ignored the stop signs and fled through narrow streets and residential neighborhoods.

The police gave chase while the suspect tried to escape at high speed. The situation came to a head as the car headed towards the University Bridge, which was just opening at the time.

An escape with consequences

Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated further - and crossed the opening bridge. The vehicle ended up on the opposite side, while the police had to abort the operation.

A short time later, the officers found the car abandoned and badly damaged in a nearby neighborhood. The driver remained missing. The police are still investigating the incident.

More from the department