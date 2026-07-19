A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning in Geneva as a result of a rear-end collision. A car driver crashed into the motorcycle, which was stopped at a traffic light, at full speed. The car driver was arrested, according to the Geneva judicial authorities.

Here's what it's all about A motorcyclist died after a serious rear-end collision at a traffic light in Geneva.

A driver crashed into the stationary motorcycle at high speed and was arrested.

A second driver suspected of being involved must answer to the French authorities.

The accident occurred at 3 a.m. on Route de Malagnou. According to initial investigations, two drivers were traveling at high speed on that stretch of road. One of them, born in 1994, then rear-ended the motorcycle, which had stopped at a traffic light.

The motorcyclist, born in 1996, was reportedly thrown about 100 meters across the road. He was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries that same morning.

According to a statement from the Geneva judicial authorities, the driver of the car involved in the accident is being questioned. The driver of the second car, who is from France, will have to answer to the French authorities.