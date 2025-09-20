Accident in Herisau The man landed with his vehicle on the roof of a house extension. Image: Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserhoden He had previously hit a correctly parked vehicle. This rammed into another vehicle due to the force of the impact. Image: Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserhoden The broken tubular fence. Image: Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserhoden There was "very extensive" material damage. Image: Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserhoden Accident in Herisau The man landed with his vehicle on the roof of a house extension. Image: Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserhoden He had previously hit a correctly parked vehicle. This rammed into another vehicle due to the force of the impact. Image: Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserhoden The broken tubular fence. Image: Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserhoden There was "very extensive" material damage. Image: Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserhoden

A 31-year-old man has caused considerable material damage with his car in Herisau. After colliding with a parked car, he simply drove on and ended up on the roof of a house extension.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Early on Saturday morning, a 31-year-old driver caused considerable material damage in Herisau.

He first hit a parked vehicle, which was pushed into another car.

He then broke through a fence and landed on the roof of a house extension.

According to the police, the man was unable to drive. He sustained minor injuries. Show more

A 31-year-old driver caused an accident in Herisau on Saturday morning and ended up with his vehicle on the roof of a house extension. "A very high level of material damage was caused", according to the Appenzell Ausserhoden cantonal police.

According to the report, the man was driving his car on Gossauerstrasse towards Herisau-Dorf at 2.40 am. Shortly after the Tobelackerstrasse junction, he drove over the right-hand edge of the road at excessive speed and hit a correctly parked car. The force of the impact pushed the vehicle into another parked car.

"Without paying any attention to the damage", the man simply drove on, drove over the sidewalk and broke through a tube fence of a property. In the end, his car flew into the garden below and landed on the roof of a house extension. The man sustained minor injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The fire department also had to be called out

The police who attended the accident deemed the man unfit to drive and confiscated his driver's license on the spot. Both the vehicle that caused the accident and the car that was hit first were totaled. The second parked vehicle and the building were also damaged to the tune of several tens of thousands of francs.

The Herisau fire department also had to be called out due to leaking fluids and for fire protection. According to the statement, two vehicles and nine members of the fire department were deployed.

