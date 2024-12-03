Judge Deadra Jefferson (l.) listens to the guilty plea of the accused motorist. (December 2, 2024) Image: Keystone/Henry Taylor/The Post And Courier via AP

A woman crashes a car into a golf cart while drunk and kills a bride on her wedding day - now she has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

dpa

She wished she could undo "this terrible tragedy", said the 27-year-old at the sentencing in Charleston County District Court in the US state of South Carolina. "I will live the rest of my life with great regret for what happened that night," she said. Judge Deadra Jefferson gave the woman the maximum sentence for drink-driving causing death on Monday.

The woman had been drinking at several bars in the town of Folly Beach in April 2023, according to police, and crashed at a speed of 105 kilometers per hour - more than twice the speed limit - into a golf cart the bride and groom were leaving their wedding in. The cart was thrown 91 meters. The 34-year-old bride died, her husband suffered a head injury and numerous broken bones.

During the hearing, which lasted almost three hours, relatives of the bride and the accused had their say. The supporters of the driver involved in the accident asked the judge to be lenient because she was young and remorseful. The bride's family, on the other hand, demanded a harsh sentence. The groom said that he had seen more doctors and therapists than he could count because of his physical injuries and mental anguish. "I wish I had died that night. I wish I could have seen it coming. I would have jumped off the golf cart so you would have just run me over," he told the defendant before the verdict was announced.

dpa