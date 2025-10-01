There is "no space for robots" in the police ticket booklets, the police in the city south of San Francisco announced on online networks. The authorities described the incident, which took place on Friday evening, as a "first". The company Waymo, which operates the self-driving cabs, had been informed of the problem.
Waymo explained that its autonomous driving system is designed to comply with the rules. "We are investigating this situation and are committed to improving road safety through our continuous learning and experience," it said.
Waymo operates fleets of driverless cabs in the San Francisco and Los Angeles areas of California, among others. Despite the unfamiliar sight of an empty front seat and self-turning steering wheel, the vehicles, which are equipped with a range of sensors, are becoming increasingly popular with customers.
Last year, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law that allows police officers to issue a "notice of non-compliance" when a driverless car violates traffic laws. However, the law comes into force in July 2026. It also obliges companies to set up an emergency number for first responders.
The bill was introduced by an MP from San Francisco after several incidents occurred in the city. For example, self-driving cars blocked traffic, swept away a pedestrian or obstructed fire engines.