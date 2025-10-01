A self-driving car from Waymo called the police in California. AP Photo/David Zalubowski/Keystone (Archivbild)

"No room for robots": police officers catch a vehicle in the act of a U-turn maneuver - but it still doesn't get a fine. Because it is a driverless car.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you In California, the police observed a vehicle making an illegal U-turn maneuver.

But when the officers wanted to issue a ticket, they noticed that it was a driverless cab.

According to the police, they did not issue a ticket because the template "does not contain a field for robots". Show more

If a vehicle makes an illegal U-turn but no one is at the wheel, will it still be fined? The police in San Bruno in the US state of California were confronted with this unusual "first".

After the officers observed an illegal U-turn maneuver on the road directly in front of them, they stopped the alleged traffic offender - only to discover that no one was at the wheel of the cab.

Despite the obvious violation, the police officers let the driverless vehicle go without a fine. "As there was no human driver, no ticket could be issued," explained the police.

"No space for robots"

There is "no space for robots" in the police ticket booklets, the police in the city south of San Francisco announced on online networks. The authorities described the incident, which took place on Friday evening, as a "first". The company Waymo, which operates the self-driving cabs, had been informed of the problem.

New law will not come into force until next year

Waymo explained that its autonomous driving system is designed to comply with the rules. "We are investigating this situation and are committed to improving road safety through our continuous learning and experience," it said.

Waymo operates fleets of driverless cabs in the San Francisco and Los Angeles areas of California, among others. Despite the unfamiliar sight of an empty front seat and self-turning steering wheel, the vehicles, which are equipped with a range of sensors, are becoming increasingly popular with customers.

Last year, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law that allows police officers to issue a "notice of non-compliance" when a driverless car violates traffic laws. However, the law comes into force in July 2026. It also obliges companies to set up an emergency number for first responders.

The bill was introduced by an MP from San Francisco after several incidents occurred in the city. For example, self-driving cars blocked traffic, swept away a pedestrian or obstructed fire engines.

With material from the news agency afp.

More videos from the department