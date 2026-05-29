Prices at Swiss petrol stations fell slightly after the Whitsun weekend. However, there is no sign of a return to pre-Iran war levels: Petrol still costs around 15 percent more, diesel even around 20 percent.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Prices for petrol and diesel in Switzerland have fallen by around two centimes per liter compared to the previous week.

Despite the easing on the oil market, fuel prices are still significantly higher than before the Iran war.

Experts refer to this as the "rocket and feather" effect: prices rise quickly but only fall slowly. Show more

Refueling has become cheaper again after the busy Whitsun weekend: However, people still have to dig deeper into their pockets than before the start of the Iran war - despite some easing on the global crude oil markets.

The average price for a liter of unleaded 95 is currently CHF 1.91 and for a liter of unleaded 98 CHF 2.02, as calculated by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS). A week ago, a liter of both types of gasoline cost 2 centimes less. A liter of diesel has also become 2 centimes cheaper at 2.12 francs.

Refueling in Switzerland is getting a little cheaper again. (symbolic image) Keystone

At the end of February - i.e. before the conflict began - prices were still CHF 1.67 for unleaded 95, CHF 1.78 for unleaded 98 and CHF 1.79 for diesel, according to TCS. This means that petrol now costs around 15 percent more and diesel around 20 percent more.

Oil prices fall

The price of a barrel of Brent crude was just under 91 dollars on Friday morning, around 8 dollars less than at the start of the week. In the wake of the conflict in the Middle East and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for energy transportation, the price had temporarily risen from around 70 dollars to as much as 126 dollars.

Although there were renewed attacks on and from Iran over the course of the week, there were reports on Thursday evening of a possible extension of the ceasefire between the two states, although this has yet to be approved by the US President. Hopes of a deal are causing oil prices to fall.

When it comes to fuel prices, however, economists often talk about the "rocket and feather" effect. This refers to the fact that prices rise like a rocket during a crisis, but the fall in prices, like a falling feather, only reaches the end customer with a time lag.

The TCS publishes estimates of current petrol and diesel prices in Switzerland at irregular intervals. These are based on information from various sources and random samples. Actual prices may vary depending on the region and filling station.