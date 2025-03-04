The Federal Supreme Court in Lausanne has confirmed the verdict of the lower court in Thurgau. Symbolbild: Keystone

A driving instructor from Thurgau helped at least one pupil with hidden technology during the theory test. His license was revoked - legally, as the Federal Supreme Court has now ruled.

A driving instructor used an earbud and a sewn-in button camera to help at least one pupil with the theory test. This is now over. The Thurgau authorities have withdrawn the man's driving instructor license for an indefinite period. The Federal Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by the man concerned.

The authorities are of the opinion that the man's professional and character deficits do not provide a guarantee for the proper exercise of his profession.

The complainant had already received two penalty orders in connection with his profession before the exceptional assistance with the theory test. He had given practical driving lessons even though he did not yet have the necessary license.

2500 francs for allegedly translating

In a ruling published on Tuesday, the Federal Supreme Court rejected the man's complaints. Among other things, he invoked economic freedom. He also justified the wiring of the student on the grounds that he had merely translated the questions for him. He received 2,500 francs for this.

The Federal Supreme Court considered the withdrawal of the driving instructor's license to be legal and proportionate. It stated that the theory test served the purpose of road safety. It also sees no milder possible measure that could have been imposed on the driving instructor.