ARCHIVE – Firefighters are on the scene at an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region. Photo: ---/AP/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

Once again, a fire broke out at the Ilski refinery southwest of Krasnodar, according to the region’s crisis management team. The statement said no one was injured in the attack. The refinery is one of the most frequently targeted oil facilities in Russia. Ukrainian drones have already attacked it more than a dozen times.

There has also been renewed damage to oil facilities in the Rostov region. In the city of Azov, two oil storage facilities and an administrative building caught fire, Rostov Governor Yuri Sljussar reported on Telegram. In the city of Taganrog, the port came under fire. Firefighting efforts were underway, Sljussar wrote. There were no casualties in this incident either. The Russian military reported shooting down a total of more than 370 drones overnight.

For more than four years, Russia has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine. Ukraine is now mounting a stronger defense with drone strikes that target not only military sites but also arms factories and strategically important oil industry facilities. Due to the constant attacks, oil processing in Russia has dropped significantly. There is a fuel shortage in virtually all Russian regions.