Air traffic at Munich Airport came to a standstill for around an hour on Saturday morning following a suspected drone sighting. Take-offs and landings were suspended after the suspicious sighting at around 9.00 a.m., but the alarm was lifted again at around 10.05 a.m., said an airport spokesperson.

Two pilots report drone

Two pilots reported a suspicious sighting at 9.03 a.m., said a spokesman for the German Federal Police. The two pilots had reported independently of each other that they had seen a suspected drone. The situation was then checked. Among other things, a police helicopter was deployed. Federal and Bavarian state police forces searched the entire area. Several media outlets had reported.

After nothing suspicious was found, the closure was lifted, said the airport spokesman. Air traffic resumed. Both runways have now been reopened.

26 flights diverted

A total of 26 aircraft were unable to land due to the closure and were diverted. According to the airport spokesperson, alternative airports were Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Frankfurt, Linz, Salzburg and Leipzig. The planes that had to stay on the ground temporarily could now gradually take off with delays.

The airport was not closed, the spokesperson emphasized. During the closure of the two runways, passengers were still able to reach the airport, park, check in and go through security checks. In the middle of the Whitsun vacations in Bavaria, the airport is very busy. "On a day like today, a total of around 900 flights take off and land with a total of around 120,000 passengers," said the spokesperson.

Repeated drone alerts

Suspected drones have been spotted at airports in Germany on several occasions recently, and air traffic has been suspended in some cases as a result. At the beginning of October, suspected drones were spotted at Munich Airport on two consecutive evenings and air traffic was suspended twice in a row. Dozens of flights were diverted or canceled. Thousands of travelers were affected. Some had to spend the night in the airport building. There were also brief drone alerts at Munich Airport in November.