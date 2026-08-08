Politics
Drone Enters the Airspace of NATO Member Bulgaria
ARCHIVE – An interceptor drone launches a net to capture another drone. Photo: Michael Bahlo/dpa
Keystone
A drone has entered the airspace of Bulgaria, a member state of NATO and the EU. The unmanned aerial vehicle exploded on Bulgarian territory, 100 meters from the Romanian border, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev after a meeting of the Security Council at the government headquarters in Sofia. According to reports, the drone was carrying a large quantity of explosives.
Teams from the Bulgarian Border Police and the country's Ministry of Defense are working to determine the origin of the drone, Radev added. There were no injuries and no property damage.