Between April and July, volunteers across Switzerland used drones to save 7,590 fawns from being killed by agricultural mowers. That’s a new record—more than a thousand more than in 2025. About 800 volunteer drone teams were deployed.

A life-saving instinct: A fawn, well camouflaged, crouches in the grass here near Bargen in the canton of Schaffhausen. (File photo)

They tracked down the fawns using drones and thermal imaging cameras amid the tall vegetation in the fields. As the organization Rehkitzrettung Schweiz reported in its update on Tuesday, some teams had access to the Swiss Animal Protection Society’s fleet of drones.

The volunteers logged 7,700 days of service—1,400 more than last year. During that time, they searched over 73,000 hectares of meadowland. That amounts to 730 square kilometers—or just over half the area of the canton of Aargau. This was made possible in part by the training of new pilots provided by Rehkitzrettung Schweiz.

According to the association, this encouraging trend is particularly noteworthy because April was marked by dry and warm weather. Many farmers would have been able to mow their meadows early, even before the first fawns were born. As a result, drone operations on these areas would not have been necessary at the start of the season.

The Fatal Ducking Reflex in Fawns

Female roe deer often take their fawns into tall grass, where they hide. During their first weeks of life, the fawns have a crouching reflex that protects them from natural predators. However, this poses a deadly danger. The fawns, crouched motionless in the grass and practically invisible, fall victim to mowers.

According to the rescue organization, official statistics show that an average of about 1,500 fawns are killed each year during mowing. Experts estimate that the actual number is significantly higher. To recruit new rescue teams, Rehkitzrettung will be holding informational events throughout Switzerland starting in August.

https://www.rehkitzrettung.ch/anmeldung-zur-informationsveranstaltung