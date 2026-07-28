According to Russian reports, Ukraine caused severe damage in a major drone attack on Moscow in the Moscow Region. A drone struck an apartment building, said Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow Region. “In addition, a crashed drone set tires on fire in an open area,” he wrote on Telegram. According to officials, the drones struck a recycling plant where tires are processed into rubber scrap. Images suggest a major fire broke out. According to media reports, a warehouse was also hit again.

According to reports, a warehouse belonging to the logistics company 3PL is on fire in the town of Koledino, south of Moscow. A warehouse belonging to the online wholesaler Wildberries, which has been targeted by Ukrainian attacks several times in recent days, is located in the immediate vicinity.

Sobyanin: 390 Drones Targeting Moscow

According to Moscow Governor Sergei Sobyanin, Ukraine has sent a total of about 390 drones toward Moscow. While the majority were intercepted well before reaching the capital, 81 were shot down as they approached the city, he wrote.

So far, there are no reports of deaths or injuries, but Russian officials are accusing Ukraine of intensifying its “terror against the civilian population.” According to the state-run news agency Tass, Russian Special Envoy Rodion Miroshnik said that Ukrainian attacks over the past week have killed nearly 60 civilians and injured about 500. These figures cannot be independently verified, but reports of civilian casualties on the Russian side have recently increased. Nevertheless, the extent of the damage caused by Ukrainian attacks and the number of casualties cannot be compared to the destruction wrought by Russia in Ukraine.