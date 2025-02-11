11.41 am

Green parliamentary group leader Katharina Dröge. (archive picture) Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Green Party parliamentary group leader Katharina Dröge speaks out in the debate and clearly criticizes the CDU/CSU. She accuses the CDU and CSU of focusing exclusively on the government in their speeches instead of providing their own political impetus. "What do you actually think people in this country really want to hear when the CDU/CSU complains that the SPD only works on the CDU/CSU and the CDU/CSU then has nothing else to do but work on this government in its speeches?" she asks. And continues: "Do you think anyone in this country is interested in the German Bundestag's self-preoccupation with each other at this point?"

Dröge also goes on the offensive when it comes to tax policy. "Half of Germans earn 44,000 euros or less a year." In her opinion, the CDU/CSU's tax cuts would primarily benefit the richest ten percent, while the broad middle class would hardly benefit at all. "That is their political prioritization," she reproaches the CDU/CSU.

She also calls for a reform of the debt brake and makes it clear that, in her opinion, modernization is necessary to keep the country fit for the future. "If you decide against it, you are deciding against a functioning country."