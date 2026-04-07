Drought and heat can cause permanent damage to leaves, as researchers have discovered. (symbolic image) Keystone

Trees can grow even at significantly higher temperatures. However, they need enough water to do so. This is what researchers have discovered in a study lasting over five years.

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According to forecasts, temperatures are set to rise by up to 5 degrees compared to pre-industrial times. As forest management has to adapt to a hotter and drier climate, it is important for researchers to understand how heat and drought affect trees.

A study published on Tuesday by the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) showed that warming in itself is not the biggest problem for trees.

Trees under extreme conditions

Young beech and downy oak trees have been growing on a site in Birmensdorf for five years. Both are important for the economy and the forest ecosystems of Central Europe. They were in climate chambers. While some trees were exposed to drought, others had to withstand temperatures 5 degrees higher.

The researchers found that both heat and drought cause stress for the trees. Like humans, trees also "sweat". They release water through their leaf pores and can thus cool them down. This cooling mechanism worked even when the leaf surfaces reached temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees.

However, the leaves were damaged when the water in the soil was scarce. Then the tree closed the leaf pores to save water. The leaves dehydrated and overheated. This is shown by brown spots on the leaves of the beech.

Oaks withstand drought better

The oak tolerated these conditions better. The researchers were hardly able to detect any scorching on its leaves. This was despite being exposed to the same conditions.

This came as a surprise to the researchers. This finding cannot be fully explained by the mechanisms measured in the study, reported Alyssa Therese Kullberg from the Research Laboratory for Plant Ecology at EPFL-WSL.

The fact that permanent damage in the form of scorching occurs when the leaves of the trees exceed their thermal safety limit has been experimentally proven for the first time with this study.

The experiment will continue for another two years. The researchers hope to find out whether the trees become more resistant and can adapt to difficult conditions.