The drought in Switzerland has persisted since spring. This is causing increasing problems for the agricultural sector and could lead to shortages during the harvest. How is this affecting Migros, Coop, Denner, and Lidl?

Here's what it's all about Since spring, Switzerland has been experiencing a prolonged drought with little precipitation and high temperatures, which is placing a heavy strain on soils, water bodies, and groundwater.

The agricultural sector, in particular, is suffering from crop failures, rising costs, and the first signs of shortages in certain types of vegetables.

For consumers, the supply situation remains stable for now and prices are largely unchanged, but future developments will depend heavily on the weather. Summary created with

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In Switzerland, particularly in the Mittelland, a severe drought has persisted since spring. Precipitation levels are well below the long-term average, while temperatures are frequently above seasonal norms. The Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) notes this on its website.

The consequences are clearly visible: Soils are drying out, water levels are falling, and groundwater is also at low levels in many places.

Agriculture has been particularly hard hit—and with it, the harvest. It is not possible to say definitively which vegetable crops are currently most affected by the heat and drought. “Basically, all crops are suffering from the heat and drought,” explains Matija Nuic, director of the Swiss Vegetable Producers Association, in response to a question from blue News.

Even in greenhouses, where shading can be used, the situation remains tense. “Temperatures are a challenge everywhere,” says Nuic. However, access to water is particularly crucial. Regulations governing this vary greatly from region to region and are associated with high costs.

The number of working hours is also increasing during this drought because more irrigation is needed: “Producers and their employees have been working nonstop for weeks to keep supplying vegetables,” said Nuic.

Isolated bottlenecks

Nuic cannot say whether this will lead to higher prices for consumers. That would be up to the retail sector. “But for production, it’s important that the higher costs are covered.”

In addition, there may be occasional shortages. According to Nuic, this has already been the case with beans and iceberg lettuce. It is not yet possible to predict how the situation will develop, particularly with regard to the fall. So far, however, supplies have been secure even without significant imports, likely not least because of the summer vacation.

For Nuic, one thing is clear about the future: “In the long term, access to irrigation water must be secured.” While this is largely guaranteed today in professional vegetable-growing operations, sustainable safeguards remain crucial—with different solutions depending on the region.

At the same time, he points to the year 2021, when persistent rain led to major crop losses. “In that case, different measures are needed,” says Nuic. “Ultimately, however, insuring against all kinds of extreme weather is only worthwhile if producers know that the resulting additional costs can be covered by buyers.”

While producers are feeling increasing pressure, retailers remain relatively relaxed for the time being.

"Further developments depend on the weather"

According to Migros, the ongoing heat and drought are affecting vegetable and fruit cultivation differently depending on the region and crop. It is still too early to make a reliable overall assessment of this year’s harvest.

"Currently, there are no restrictions on our product range; all relevant types of vegetables are available," a Migros spokesperson wrote in response to an inquiry from blue News.

There has been no noticeable trend in sales prices so far either: Overall, vegetable and fruit prices are currently at a similar level to last year. “Short-term fluctuations are possible, depending on the product and how the harvest progresses,” the report continues. However, it is still too early to make a precise forecast of future price trends.

Migros has also not observed any unusual changes in purchase prices compared to last year. “Future developments will depend, among other things, on weather conditions in the coming weeks,” said the Migros spokesperson.

At present, the company does not need to rely on additional imports. “In addition to our usual share of imported goods, we are currently able to meet demand with the available quantities,” the statement continues. Should shortages arise later in the season, imports could help ensure a steady supply.

Denner is constantly monitoring developments

The situation at Denner is similar to that at Migros: How current weather conditions affect individual crops depends heavily on the region, production conditions, and harvest time.

“That is why it is currently only possible to make general statements about individual vegetable varieties to a limited extent. In isolated cases, there may be fluctuations in availability, quality, or harvest yields, as is generally the case during unusual weather events,” said a spokeswoman for Denner in response to an inquiry from blue News.

The situation is being monitored on an ongoing basis, and the company is also in close contact with producers and suppliers. “Where necessary, we are exploring alternative sources of supply within our existing procurement network to ensure that product availability remains as consistent as possible,” the statement continues.

At this time, it is not possible to make any general statements about potential price trends.

A few varieties of lettuce at Coop are temporarily affected

At Coop as well, the usual selection of vegetables is generally available at this time. “There may be a slight temporary reduction in availability for a few types of lettuce,” the retailer said in response to an inquiry from blue News.

Swiss products are always a priority at Coop. When necessary, the product range is supplemented selectively and temporarily with imported goods to ensure availability. According to Coop, how prices develop will depend on how the rest of the summer unfolds and on actual demand during the vacation season.

Lidl Switzerland generally does not comment on specific pricing issues or market developments, according to a response to an inquiry from blue News. “To be able to react flexibly to changes in harvests, we are in regular and close contact with our suppliers,” the company stated, however.

While producers are already feeling the pressure, for now everything remains the same for consumers. Whether the drought will soon be noticeable for you at the supermarket should become clear in the coming weeks.