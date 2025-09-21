Driving is prohibited on the Rheinfallquai in Neuhausen SH near the famous waterfall. Nevertheless, a cyclist collided with a tourist on Saturday evening. (archive picture) IMAGO/dieBildmanufaktur

On Saturday evening, a cyclist collided with a tourist not far from the Rhine Falls. Driving is prohibited on the promenade. The driver has alcohol in his blood. The 62-year-old suffers minor injuries in the fall.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 62-year-old tourist from India is hit and slightly injured by a cyclist on the promenade by the Rhine Falls.

Despite being banned from driving, the 44-year-old man was riding his bike along the promenade under the influence of alcohol and collided with the woman.

He now has to answer to the public prosecutor's office for driving under the influence of alcohol and disregarding the driving ban. Show more

Thousands of people visit Switzerland's most famous waterfall every day on Rheinfallquai. Including a 62-year-old woman from India. The promenade is generously dimensioned and driving is prohibited - even for bicycles.

Nevertheless, a 44-year-old man rolls along the promenade, which is reserved for pedestrians. At the height of a playground, he looks back at his companion, also on a two-wheeler.

And then there's a bang. He runs over the Indian traveler from behind. She sustained minor injuries to her head and left hand, according to the Schaffhausen police. Her glasses and cell phone were also damaged and fell to the ground.

An ambulance takes the tourist to hospital for an examination. The police do not disclose the findings.

Cyclist was drunk

The collision also has consequences for the man on the bike. Not only did he commit an offense by disregarding the driving ban. The police officers also noticed symptoms of alcohol consumption in him, as stated in the police report. They therefore refused to allow him to continue his journey.

The offending cyclist will therefore have to answer to the traffic department of the public prosecutor's office in Schaffhausen.