A young German was trapped for hours in a tiny crevice in the Austrian winter sports resort of Sölden. Symbolbild: dpa

What motivates a person to climb into a crevice just 30 centimetres wide? A young German was stuck there for hours. It could have ended dramatically in the freezing cold.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Austrian winter sports resort of Sölden, a young German maneuvered himself into an awkward situation after a party.

The man got stuck in a gap between a garage and a carport that was only 30 centimetres wide and several meters deep.

The Sölden fire department deployed 13 men and three vehicles to rescue the German. Show more

After a party with friends, a young German man was rescued from a very awkward situation in the Austrian winter sports resort of Sölden. The man from Rottenburg am Neckar was stuck in a gap just 30 centimetres wide and several meters deep between a garage and a carport, a fire department spokesperson confirmed a report in the "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper.

The fire department had been alerted when the German did not show up at the accommodation. They deployed 13 men and three vehicles. His friends were able to locate the missing man's cell phone in a very quiet area. The rescue operation took around two and a half hours.

Dressed only in a T-shirt and trousers at minus ten degrees

A rescue was urgently needed because, according to the fire department, the young man was only wearing a T-shirt and trousers at minus ten degrees. It was only when a narrowly built rescuer squeezed himself into the gap that he was able to pull the trapped man up a little. In the end, the rescue operation was successful. The man was taken to hospital with mild hypothermia and a few scratches.

It initially remained unclear how the German got into this predicament. "That's the big mystery", said a fire department spokesperson.