A plane on its way to Manchester had to make a stopover at Cologne/Bonn Airport due to a rowdy female passenger. Symbolbild: Keystone

A heavily intoxicated 41-year-old woman attacked fellow passengers and crew members on the plane. As a result, the plane had to make an unscheduled landing at Cologne/Bonn Airport.

An intoxicated female passenger got rowdy on the plane during a flight from England to Cyprus and caused an unplanned stopover at Cologne/Bonn Airport. The 41-year-old passenger punched, kicked and insulted fellow passengers and crew members on Thursday evening and threatened them, the federal police announced this morning.

The plane was originally on its way from Manchester to Larnaca.

The alerted emergency services confronted the 41-year-old woman on the plane and took her into custody to sober her up. An alcohol test revealed that the woman had a blood alcohol level of 1.76 per mille. According to the Federal Police, the British citizen is to be sent back to her home country.

Because the plane was unable to take off for technical reasons, the remaining passengers had to wait for several hours in the transit area for a replacement plane, said a spokesperson for the Federal Police. No one was injured during the operation.