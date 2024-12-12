Lindt's Dubai chocolate caused a huge run on the stores in Switzerland. Now the sales hit is getting a new name - a warning may have played an important role.

Carsten Dörges

Lindt is now launching its Dubai chocolate on the market with a different name.

A German importer has warned Lindt because the Dubai chocolate is produced in Germany and not in Dubai.

Lindt, however, justifies the name change to Dubai Style Chocolade with a recipe change. Show more

There was a huge rush when Lindt launched the limited edition Dubai chocolate in stores in Switzerland. The chocolate filled with pistachio cream and Kadayif threads, also known as angel hair, was a real sales hit.

Following the success of the first edition, Lindt is now launching its Dubai chocolate on the market with a different name. The new name is "Dubai Style Chocolate", which according to Lindt is due to a change in the recipe.

However, the fact that a German importer of the genuine Dubai chocolate from the Emirates issued Lindt with a warning could also have played a role. The chocolate produced by Lindt is not made in Dubai, but in Germany. The term Dubai chocolate is therefore misleading.

For Lindt, however, the warning is not the reason for the renaming, but only the new recipe, explains a spokeswoman in the "Lebensmittelzeitung".