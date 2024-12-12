  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Because of a warning? Dubai chocolate gets a new name

Carsten Dörges

12.12.2024

Lindt's Dubai chocolate caused a huge run on the stores in Switzerland. Now the sales hit is getting a new name - a warning may have played an important role.

12.12.2024, 22:45

12.12.2024, 22:53

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Lindt is now launching its Dubai chocolate on the market with a different name.
  • A German importer has warned Lindt because the Dubai chocolate is produced in Germany and not in Dubai.
  • Lindt, however, justifies the name change to Dubai Style Chocolade with a recipe change.
Show more

There was a huge rush when Lindt launched the limited edition Dubai chocolate in stores in Switzerland. The chocolate filled with pistachio cream and Kadayif threads, also known as angel hair, was a real sales hit.

Following the success of the first edition, Lindt is now launching its Dubai chocolate on the market with a different name. The new name is "Dubai Style Chocolate", which according to Lindt is due to a change in the recipe.

However, the fact that a German importer of the genuine Dubai chocolate from the Emirates issued Lindt with a warning could also have played a role. The chocolate produced by Lindt is not made in Dubai, but in Germany. The term Dubai chocolate is therefore misleading.

For Lindt, however, the warning is not the reason for the renaming, but only the new recipe, explains a spokeswoman in the "Lebensmittelzeitung".

The Dubai chocolate from Lindt&Sprüngli has now been renamed.
The Dubai chocolate from Lindt&Sprüngli has now been renamed.
Bild: sda

More on the topic

Dubai chocolate hype. Queuing from half past one in the morning - for a single bar

Dubai chocolate hypeQueuing from half past one in the morning - for a single bar

Top managers annoyed. Exclusive Dubai chocolate at the Hotel Adlon costs almost 70 euros

Top managers annoyedExclusive Dubai chocolate at the Hotel Adlon costs almost 70 euros

20,000 bars. Dubai chocolate is now also available in the Coop

20,000 barsDubai chocolate is now also available in the Coop