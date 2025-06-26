Researchers have used Stone Age tools to build a dugout canoe - a boat made from a single tree trunk. (archive picture) Keystone

Traveling like 30,000 years ago: Researchers have built a kind of canoe with Stone Age tools and used it to navigate one of the strongest ocean currents in the world without modern aids.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This proves that Paleolithic people could have used simple boats to travel from present-day Taiwan to some of the islands in southern Japan, the team explains in the journal "Science Advances".

There are archaeological sites on the Ryukyu Islands in southwestern Japan dating back 35,000 to 30,000 years ago. Until now, it was unclear how the first modern humans to migrate to East Asia were able to get there without maps, metal tools or modern boats, the team explains.

The first step was to simulate the crossing of one of the strongest currents in the world, the Kuroshio. This fast-flowing surface ocean current runs in the western Pacific from the Philippines north-eastwards along the east coast of Taiwan and Japan.

Initially, a raft was the method of choice

A dugout canoe was initially the last candidate among the possible Palaeolithic sea vehicles for this region, explained first author Yōsuke Kaifu from the University of Tokyo. "We initially assumed that Paleolithic people used rafts, but after a series of experiments, we realized that these rafts are too slow to cross the Kuroshio and that they are not durable enough."

Based on the simulations and experiments, Kaifu and his team finally built a dugout canoe - a boat made from a single tree trunk. Replicas of the stone tools used at the time, such as stone axes, were used. It took six days just to fell the one-meter-thick sickle fir (Cryptomeria japonica).

241 kilos of boat - and five experienced paddlers

The 7.5-metre-long and 241-kilogram boat was nicknamed "Sugime". In July 2019, five experienced paddlers - four men and one woman - set sail without technology such as GPS or a compass. In a kind of diary, the crew reported on navigational errors due to exhaustion, water in the boat, pain and the battle against fatigue and heat, among other things.

Around 45 hours after setting off, the "Sugime" arrived at Yonaguni Island, which is part of the Ryukyu Islands, after a 225-kilometre journey. "We now know that these canoes are fast and durable enough to make the crossing, but that's only half the story," said Kaifu: "The pioneers must have all been experienced paddlers with effective strategies and a strong will to explore the unknown."

A journey of no return

According to the team, the people of the Palaeolithic Age would have achieved extraordinary things with the rudimentary technology available to them at the time. However, a return journey was probably not possible. The researchers are convinced that such a journey would only have been possible with a map and knowledge of the Kuroshio's current patterns. Both were probably only available much later in history.