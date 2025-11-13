The Oberbüren highway entrance in the direction of St. Gallen had to be closed. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

On Thursday, a truck overturned at the Oberbüren highway entrance in the direction of St. Gallen. The entrance had to be closed and the driver was slightly injured.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A truck overturned on the Oberbüren SG highway entrance in the direction of St. Gallen

The skip loaded with scrap metal was not properly locked.

The truck was knocked over by the falling skip loaded with scrap metal and tipped over. The highway entrance had to be closed.

The driver was slightly injured. The truck sustained property damage amounting to several tens of thousands of francs. Show more

A 45-year-old driver was driving his truck on the Oberbüren highway entrance in the direction of St. Gallen. According to his own statements, he noticed how the loaded skip was threatening to tip off the truck due to a forgotten locking mechanism.

Despite a steering movement, the truck was knocked over by the falling skip loaded with scrap metal and finally tipped over. The truck came to rest in the middle of the driveway.

The skip loaded with scrap metal overturned the truck. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

The driveway in the direction of St. Gallen had to be closed for the duration of the accident investigation and recovery, according to the St. Gallen cantonal police. The truck sustained material damage amounting to several tens of thousands of francs. The driver was slightly injured and underwent medical treatment.

Several patrols of the St. Gallen cantonal police, the Uzwil region fire department, the National Roads Service and a salvage company were deployed.