A fire on an embankment has brought a major rail line in North Rhine-Westphalia to a standstill. It is still unclear when trains will resume service there. What caused the fire?

Following a fire on an embankment along the major rail line between Düsseldorf and Cologne, it remains unclear when the section will reopen. “At this time, it is not yet clear when train service can resume,” a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson told the German Press Agency in Berlin this morning. “Repair work will continue at least into the afternoon.”

As a result, there are detours and delays on both local and long-distance routes. According to Deutsche Bahn, long-distance trains are running about 30 minutes late. In addition, some trains have been canceled.

What happened?

According to Deutsche Bahn, the embankment between Langenfeld and Leverkusen caught fire in two places on Friday morning. The fire department extinguished the fires, but the blaze caused damage to several signal cables, preventing trains from running on that section of the line.

"Our experts are already working to repair the damage as quickly as possible," said the railway spokesperson. Once the repairs are complete, technical inspections of the signaling systems will be necessary. "The authorities are investigating whether a third party was involved."

The Cologne Police Department's State Security Division has taken over the investigation. A police spokesperson said on Friday that authorities are investigating whether a criminal act was committed and whether the fire was set intentionally. According to a police spokesperson on Saturday morning, there are still no clues as to the cause of the fire.