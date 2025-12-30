In the Netherlands, private firecrackers are to be banned from 2026/2027. Archivbild: dpa

For many, fireworks are as much a part of the New Year as champagne and streamers. For the Dutch, this could be the last time. But emergency services fear an extra hard night.

Dutch people will be allowed to set off fireworks for the last time this New Year.

The sale of fireworks has already increased dramatically.

From the turn of the year 2026/2027, a ban on firecrackers will apply following a parliamentary decision. Show more

The Dutch are preparing for the last New Year's Eve with firecrackers. According to a parliamentary resolution, a ban on firecrackers is to apply from the turn of the year 2026/2027.

Fire departments, hospitals and police fear a particularly harsh night. The sale of fireworks has already increased dramatically. The industry expects to sell around 20 percent more than in the previous year.

Import of illegal firecrackers

According to police reports, the import of illegal firecrackers is also on the increase. These have enormous explosive power, the police compare them to bombs and grenades.

This year, more than 112,000 kilograms of illegal fireworks had already been confiscated by the end of December, as the ANP news agency reported on Tuesday. Last year, the total quantity was still around 107,000 kilograms, while around 79,000 kilograms were withdrawn from circulation in 2023.

The sale and setting off of heavy firecrackers has been banned for years. However, private individuals can buy them legally in Belgium and Germany and then smuggle them across the border.

Many more amputations

The number of serious injuries is also increasing. According to the Association for Hand Surgery, between November and mid-December, more than twice as many children and young people lost a hand, finger or arm to exploding firecrackers than in the same period last year. This was due to illegal firecrackers. Ten young people had to have an arm, hand or finger amputated. In 2024 there were four.

Professional shows still possible

Next year, professional firework shows will remain permitted, but will require a permit. The majority of Dutch people (62%) support the ban, according to a recent survey by research institute I&O Research.

In recent years, police officers, firefighters and emergency services have regularly been attacked with fireworks. People have been injured or even killed by explosive devices.

Doctors, police, local authorities, animal and environmental conservationists have been calling for a ban for years, but it was not until spring that a majority was reached in parliament. For administrative reasons, however, the ban cannot be implemented until next year. Parliament still has to adopt measures to control and compensate the industry.